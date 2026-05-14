<p>Bengaluru: Following the collapse of a wall behind Bowring Hospital that killed several people, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> Central City Corporation (BCCC) has appealed to residents to report any public or private buildings, including compound walls, that are in a dilapidated condition or on the verge of collapse within its jurisdiction.</p><p>In a public notice issued on Thursday, the civic body said officials would conduct immediate inspections upon receiving complaints and initiate appropriate legal action to safeguard public safety.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse | From stillness to screams: A mortuary worker's race to save lives.<p>The corporation urged citizens to cooperate in identifying dangerous structures to help prevent accidents and potential disasters in the city.</p><p>Residents can report such structures by contacting the BCCC helpline at 9480685702. Similar requests were also made by four other corporations as well. </p>