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Bowring wall collapse: Bengaluru corporation urges residents to report unsafe structures

Residents can report such structures by contacting the BCCC helpline at 9480685702.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsBengaluruBuilding Collapsecollapsedilapidated condition

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