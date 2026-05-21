Bowring wall collapse: Chief secy seeks criminal case against contractor

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to file a criminal case against the contractor accused of illegally dumping nearly 3,600 cubic metres of debris and construction waste near the compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>Shalini visited the spot on May 14 to ascertain the cause behind the collapse of the hospital’s compound wall on April 29 during heavy pre-monsoon rain.</p>.<p>Seven people died and nine were injured in the incident.</p>.<p>Her report stated that the illegal and unscientific dumping of debris increased pressure on the compound wall by up to 3,305 lb/ft and was the main reason for the collapse.</p>.Bengaluru Bowring tragedy: Chief Secretary inspect hospital operations.<p>"In 2019, a private company was awarded the tender to construct a new medical college in the hospital premises. The contractor is said to have dumped the debris near the compound wall that collapsed.</p>.<p>“Though the work order issued by the Health Department included a clause saying that the debris and construction waste should be transported at least 30 km away from the city limits and Rs 11.54 lakh was earmarked for the same, the contractor has dumped the waste within the hospital premises,” the report noted.</p>.<p>The report also recommended strict action against four engineers from the Health Department, who were in charge of the project when the debris and construction waste were dumped at the site.</p>.<p>To examine lapses, Shalini directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to submit records related to the Occupancy Certificate and Completion Certificate issued for the project, taken up in 2019.</p>.<p>She also sought details on how the city corporation issued the certificates without verifying the transportation of construction waste.</p>.<p>The 200-metre-long compound wall should be rebuilt scientifically, she said.</p>.<p>She also instructed corporation officials to clean the stormwater drains adjoining the compound wall.</p>