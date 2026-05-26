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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bowring wall collapse: Commercial Street police file FIR against contractor

Dumping of construction debris near the hospital premises had allegedly weakened the structure.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruFIRwall collapseBowring Hospital

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