Bowring wall collapse: Commercial Street police file FIR against contractor

<p>Bengaluru: Commercial Street police have registered an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> against contractor ASR Traders and others in connection with the collapse of the retaining wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, following directions from the Chief Secretary.</p>.<p>A police officer said that based on a complaint by Chandru S D, Executive Engineer, Health and Family Welfare Engineering Wing, Arogya Soudha, a case has been registered against contractor ASR Traders on charges of negligence.</p>.Dumping of construction waste led to Bowring wall collapse; Chief secy seeks criminal case against contractor.<p>“We have yet to issue a notice to the contracting company to verify whether it exists, and efforts are on to trace the accused contractor,” the officer added.</p>.<p>Dumping of construction debris near the hospital premises had allegedly weakened the structure. The report recommended criminal action against the contractor and disciplinary proceedings against four Health Department engineers.</p>