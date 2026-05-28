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Bowring wall collapse: Karnataka High Court quashes suspension of executive engineer

The petitioner argued that he could not have been suspended without reports implicating him and that the suspension order itself did not record any prima facie evidence against him.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtBowring Hospital

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