<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta is expected to submit its report next week on the Bowring Hospital wall collapse that killed seven people and injured nine others during torrential rain on April 29.</p>.<p>On Friday, more than a week after the tragedy, a police cordon remained in place at the scene, keeping the roughly 100-foot stretch of footpath off-limits.</p>.<p>An earthmover was busy clearing debris left behind by footpath vendors — soiled clothes originally meant for sale, twisted portable folding beds used for hawking products, discarded footwear, torn tarpaulin sheets and stone blocks. Authorities have fully demolished the ill-fated wall and placed numerous sandbags in its place to prevent the land behind it from caving in.</p>.<p>The spot still attracts occasional visitors, who stop by, take a quick look and move on. Elsewhere in the busy market hub, life goes on. Vendors continue to do business on other parts of the footpath, while the busy junction still witnesses chaotic traffic.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta launched an investigation into the incident after registering a suo motu case against the Chief Secretary and other officials concerned. The probe team has already served notices to the officials and has been directed to submit its report on May 16.</p>.<p>“Among other things, the probe team will examine the alleged dereliction of duty by officials, the cause of the collapse, and whether there was negligence in maintaining the structure,” a Lokayukta source said.</p>.<p>The probe team comprises a Superintendent of Police as the investigating officer, along with a district judge and the Chief Engineer of the Lokayukta’s technical division. They will be assisted by other officials.</p>.<p>On May 4, the team visited the accident site and gathered preliminary evidence in the presence of GBA officials. Notices were also served to the officials concerned, seeking the necessary information.</p>.<p>The matter has been posted for hearing on May 20.</p>