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Bowring wall collapse: Lokayukta to submit report next week

On Friday, more than a week after the tragedy, a police cordon remained in place at the scene, keeping the roughly 100-foot stretch of footpath off-limits.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:26 IST
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