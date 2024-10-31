Boy, 5, injured after miscreants attack family returning home from Deepavali shopping

<p>A five-year-old boy was injured after two unknown miscreants attacked a family of four travelling by car in Kasavanahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, on Wednesday (October 30) night.</p><p>Anoop George, a techie driving the car, said that his wife and two children were returning home after last-minute <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepavali">Deepavali</a> shopping at the time.</p><p>“Two men, who were on a two-wheeler, stopped my car, asked to roll down the window, and without any provocation, hit the rear window glass with a piece of rock,” George, 39, told <em><strong>DH</strong></em>.</p><p>“Both my children were in the back seat. My five-year-old boy had to undergo three stitches on the forehead, while my 11-year-old girl is traumatised from the incident and so are we.”</p>.Two-wheeler rider dies after coming under BMTC bus in Bengaluru.<p>The incident occurred around 9.30 pm. When George and his wife confronted the two following the attack, he said they ran away. Some passersby had also gathered at the spot.</p><p>A video shared by George on X showed the moment the two suspects attacked the car.</p>.<p>George then went to the nearby Aarogya Hastha Hospital for treatment and called the police. Patrolmen arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.</p><p>On Thursday (October 31) morning, George filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police. </p><p>“Suspects have been identified and very serious action will be taken,” the Parappana Agrahara police posted on X.</p>