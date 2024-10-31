Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Boy, 5, injured after miscreants attack family returning home from Deepavali shopping

Two miscreants travelling on a bike attacked a family driving a car in Kasavanahalli, Southeast Bengaluru.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 06:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeDeepavaliattack case

Follow us on :

Follow Us