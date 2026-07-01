Brand Bengaluru failing? Viral photo shows half-done 'tar road', netizens hilariously call it 'monumental road'

<p>Bengaluru's roads and infrastructure often grab attention on social media, and not always for the right reasons. Be it bumper-to-bumper traffic, potholes, broken footpaths or civic issues, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/watch-bengaluru-traffic-polices-ai-graveyard-reel-on-overspeeding-draws-praise-sparks-road-safety-debate-3915275">city's roads</a> frequently become the subject of viral posts and online rants. This time, it is a picture of a partially tarred road that left netizens questioning the quality of roadwork in the city.</p><p>Sharing the image on Reddit, the user took a sarcastic dig at the roadwork, writing, "Selected development in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>."</p>.<p>The picture shows a road where only a narrow strip in the middle has been covered with tar, while both sides remain unpaved and dusty. However, it is unclear whether the photo was clicked while work was still underway, or if the workers did a shoddy job, leaving the rest of the road undone.</p><p>A Reddit user pointed out the photo surfaced from Kundahalli gate and the original poster agreed while hilariously ter it a "monumental road".</p><p>"This should be a announced as a tourist attraction spot," a comment echoed the sentiment. </p>.After backlash, civic body to repair Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road.<p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>The post has since gone viral, with many users reacting to the condition of the road in the IT city.</p><p>The viral post triggered several reactions, with many users saying such road conditions do little to reflect the idea of "Brand Bengaluru," the Karnataka government's flagship initiative to transform the city into a world-class and sustainable metropolis.</p>.<p>This partially done tar road post comes days after a video claiming that the newly developed Major Arterial Road (MAR), built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), had developed sinkholes went viral online. </p><p>However, in this case, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bda-reacts-to-video-of-sinkhole-on-newly-constructed-major-arterial-road-calls-it-misleading-4050554">BDA Commissioner P Manivannan told </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bda-reacts-to-video-of-sinkhole-on-newly-constructed-major-arterial-road-calls-it-misleading-4050554">DH</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bda-reacts-to-video-of-sinkhole-on-newly-constructed-major-arterial-road-calls-it-misleading-4050554"> </a>that the road shown on the video is not the main carriageway of the MAR but it is the service road and is not due for inauguration till December 2026.</p>