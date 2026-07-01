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Brand Bengaluru failing? Viral photo shows half-done 'tar road', netizens hilariously call it 'monumental road'

A Reddit user pointed out the photo surfaced from Kundahalli gate and the original poster agreed while hilariously ter it a "monumental road". "This should be a announced as a tourist attraction spot," a comment echoed the sentiment.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:54 IST
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