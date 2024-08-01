Bribe in tahsildar office: Lokayukta nabs officials, tout  

Karnataka Lokayukta officials on Wednesday caught a tout at the Bengaluru south tahsildar's office while accepting a bribe on behalf of three government officials. All three officials have also been arrested.
The Lokayukta police arrested Hemanth, a computer operator at the tahsildar's office, as he received Rs 2 lakh from a 55-year-old man. Shortly afterward, officers also arrested office manager Manjunath, first-division officer Shilpa and special tahsildar Nagaraj V.
The complainant, Guruprasad, had visited the tahsildar's office to get verification of the Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) for survey number 47 in Uttarahalli, South Bengaluru. The officials allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to complete the process.
On Wednesday, Hemanth accepted Rs 2 lakh from Guruprasad, at which point plainclothes Lokayukta officers nabbed him.
An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
