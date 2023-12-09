Bridges over rajakaluve not encroachment, HC rules

Bridges constructed on the banks of rajakaluves, spanning over it without encroaching into the waterway, cannot be deemed as encroachments, the Karnataka High Court has said.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj made this statement while setting aside a communication from the Anekal Planning Authority to the tahsildar based on a complaint alleging encroachment by Janaadhar India Private Limited, the petitioner in this case.
Janaadhar India Private Limited had built a residential complex named 'Janaadhar Shubha' comprising 1,128 apartments at M Medahalli village, Attibele Hobli, Anekal taluk, Bengaluru Urban District. The project was executed in accordance with the sanctioned plan and commencement certificate from the Anekal Planning Authority in 2013. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the authority in 2016, accusing the complex of encroaching upon the rajakaluve.
The specific concern was directed at three bridges constructed on the banks of the rajakaluve, which allowed residents to move between different areas of the apartment complex. The tahsildar placed a board on the property, declaring it as an encroachment on a rajakaluve.
The petitioner argued that a survey by the additional director of Land Records revealed no construction on the rajakaluve itself, in consonance with the village map. The bridges, according to the petitioner, were built to connect different areas of the property divided by the rajakaluve.
Justice Govindaraj noted that an encroachment would necessarily require a party to have forcibly or unauthorisedly taken possession over a piece of property which does not belong to such a person. The court also noted that the complaint, on the face of it, does not hold any merit for the Anekal Planning Authority to correspond with the tahsildar.
The court pointed out that the planning authority had verified with the tahsildar before issuing the plan and, after sanctioning the plan, the tahsildar had once again certified it. This would essentially mean that there is no encroachment on the rajakaluve in terms of the sanction plan, the court said.
"Bridges being constructed on the banks of the rajakaluve, going over the rajakaluve and there being no construction inside the rajakaluve, which has the effect of obstructing the water flow in the rajakaluve, I am of the considered opinion that construction of such bridges cannot be said to be an encroachment requiring initiation of any action on the ground,” the court said.
Quashing the communication, the court directed the tahsildar to remove the board at the apartment complex.