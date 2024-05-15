Brief prison stint 'key' to burglar's house break-in skill

Bengaluru: A brief prison stay literally opened the doors to a trail of over 50 burglaries for a habitual offender.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested the 44-year-old habitual offender Prakash alias Balaji, who has been active since 2004 and involved in 53 cases.

Prakash was arrested in 2006 for an alleged theft and was placed in judicial custody, where he met an interstate habitual offender.