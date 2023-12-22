Brngaluru: Constable assigned to CM's house security dies as girlfriend sets him ablaze with petrol

A 30-year-old police constable, Sanjay, who had been assigned to the Chief Minister’s house security, died on Wednesday night after allegedly being set on fire by his girlfriend. This incident followed a confrontation regarding her relationship with another man. Despite being rushed to the hospital by his girlfriend, Sanjay succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.
The suspect, a former home guard at the Basavanagudi police station where Sanjay was previously stationed, has been detained for questioning. The two had been in a relationship since 2020, which had become physical.
The events leading to Sanjay’s death began on December 6. After completing his shift, Sanjay visited the suspect’s house. During this visit, a dispute erupted between them. This confrontation led to the brutal incident that resulted in Sanjay’s hospitalisation and subsequent death.
The case, initially registered at the Hanumantha Nagar police station, has been transferred to the Puttenahalli station, as the incident occurred within its jurisdiction. An FIR has been filed against the suspect.
The altercation on December 6 was sparked by a phone call the suspect received from another man. When Sanjay inquired about the caller, she referred to him as a “friend.” However, Sanjay’s subsequent check of her phone revealed that she was also involved with the caller. His questioning about this relationship led to the fatal argument.
According to Sanjay’s complaint, the suspect threatened to set him on fire. Sanjay then bought a litre of petrol from a nearby petrol pump and handed it to her following her threat. The situation escalated when she allegedly poured the petrol on him and ignited it. Realising the severity of her actions, she attempted to extinguish the flames by dousing Sanjay with water and then took him to the hospital.
An investigating officer told DH that Sanjay initially claimed the incident was an accident. However, he revised his statement on December 19, leading to the current developments in the investigation.