<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by two brothers following a drunken brawl in JC Nagar in northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> in the early hours of Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Vijay, a resident of Chamarajpet, worked as a marriage band artist.</p>.<p>Police suspect the brothers — Kiran, 23, and Vinod, 29, — attacked Vijay with a knife following a quarrel in Mathadahalli on Friday night. Vijay, who was visiting his aunt, allegedly abused Vinod over a trivial issue and assaulted him.</p>.Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru.<p>Vinod informed his brother Kiran, who called Vijay near a bar for talks. Vijay reportedly tried to assault Vinod again, following which the brothers stabbed him and fled after confirming his death, police said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Kiran had prior enmity with Vijay over a woman. Though Vijay was married, he allegedly continued to harass his former lover, who is now in a relationship with Kiran. Police suspect this was the primary motive for the murder.</p>.<p>Police have ruled out allegations that a minor road rage incident — involving motorbikes brushing against each other — had triggered the attack, saying it may have only led to the initial quarrel.</p>.<p>JC Nagar police have arrested both suspects.</p>