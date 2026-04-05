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Brothers arrested for murder after drunken brawl, love rivalry likely motive

Police have ruled out allegations that a minor road rage incident — involving motorbikes brushing against each other — had triggered the attack.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemurder

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