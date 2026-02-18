<p>Bengaluru: After villagers in Bellahalli blocked garbage-laden compactors from entering the landfill, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has sought the cooperation of Manjula Aravind Limbavali, MLA of Mahadevapura.</p>.<p>The standoff could disrupt the city’s waste collection, as the Bellahalli landfill handles nearly half of Bengaluru’s 5,500 tonnes of daily waste.</p>.<p>“We are speaking to the MLA and seeking cooperation,” said M Maheshwar Rao, chairperson of BSWML and Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>Officials expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved by Thursday evening, with one option reportedly being to transport waste during late-night hours.</p>.<p>Sources said other MLAs have also urged the BSWML not to divert Bellahalli-bound waste to processing plants in Doddabidarakallu, Chikknagamangala, Kannahalli and Doddaballapura.</p>.<p>The primary contention raised by local representatives is the non-release of funds under a village development scheme. They argue that the continuous movement of garbage trucks has damaged local roads.</p>.Bengaluru tops list of cities with most AI-related job openings, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai follow.<p>MLA Manjula did not respond to calls. </p>.<p>Aravind Limbavali, former legislator and Manjula's husband, said the protest would continue until the government releases funds to repair roads damaged by garbage vehicles.</p>.<p>“Funds were sanctioned last year, but have not been released by officials. Had the funds been released on time, work could have begun before the monsoon,” he said, adding that leachate treatment work has also not commenced. He urged the government to expedite the integrated solid waste management plant to prevent further dumping in Mahadevapura.</p>.<p>Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA of Doddaballapura, said his constituency receives around 70 garbage compactors daily from Bengaluru, but the promised Rs 10-crore grant has not been released. He also alleged that Rs 50 crore was sanctioned to a Congress MLA, even though Anekal receives only four compactors of waste.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda acknowledged that villages near the landfill have been affected by foul odour and possible water contamination. “Their concerns are genuine,” he said, adding that delays in grant disbursal are among the issues.</p>