<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) in the heart of the City is all set to shift to Kunigal in 2-3 years, with the world-renowned Jockey Club in England offering to design the new facility pro bono, BTC chairman L Shivashankar revealed on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“The State Government has offered us 118 acres in Kunigal and the managing committee of the Bangalore Turf Club has decided to set in motion a move to the new facility in the mandated 2-3 years’ time,” said Shivashankar during a press conference to announce the commencement of the Summer Season from May 1.</p>.BTC declared glanders free, Summer season starts from May 1.<p>“We’ve also asked the State Government for about four acres in the current premises since Kunigal is not easily accessible to all. We are working on the modalities,” added the chairman. </p>.<p>The financial details of the whole deal between State Government and BTC aren't clear at the moment. BTC has requested 4 acres in its current premises in order to conduct on and off course betting for those who can't commute to Kunigal regularly as well as carry out some administrative work. </p>.<p>Former chairman and member of the managing committee, Uday K Easwaran, said Jockey Club have offered to design the race track in Kunigal free of cost. “We had a meeting with Jockey Club, their chairman, CEO and other representatives. They said they will design the track pro bono.</p>.<p>“Obviously, the land that was selected 250 years ago to breed the horses of Tippu Sultan. Kunigal has the best soil conditions for horse racing. The first thing Jockey Club said is, as soon as we get the permission, they would like to come down, design the track and lay it out for us, free of cost.”</p>.<p>Shivashankar’s predecessor R Manjunath Ramesh, current MC member, said the club is still working on other key aspects like building galleries for fans, a veterinary hospital and stable for horses and a place for bookmakers to operate.</p>.<p>“These formalities we are yet to work out. It's on paper right now. So, our own members are there who are developers and promoters. And we would like to rope them in. But all these things are at preliminary stages.”</p>.<p>Steward Shankar Balu said the estimated cost for building the new facility would be between Rs 350-500 crore. “Initial estimates indicate building up a racecourse to this (BTC) calibre and size put it in the range of anywhere between Rs 350 to 500 crores, depending on who you are speaking with. We are not going to replicate the Bangalore Turf Club in Kunigal. That's going to be a much smaller grandstand to start with. The whole facility will be somewhat limited.</p>.<p>“So these initial estimates that we are looking at will be significantly lower to start with. And as the business improves and thrives, you can look at spending money accordingly. As with any business, you start small and then you expand,” Balu added.</p>