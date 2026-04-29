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Bangalore Turf Club sets in motion the process to shift to Kunigal

The financial details of the whole deal between State Government and BTC aren't clear at the moment.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBTC

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