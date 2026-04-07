<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old BTech second-year student died after jumping off the ninth floor of the hostel building in the premises of a private college campus in Yelahanka New Town police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Mishra, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He had come to Bengaluru for higher education and was pursuing his BTech at a private college. </p><p>According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am and he allegedly jumped off the ninth floor of the hostel building. The security who heard the sound rushed to the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. </p>.Oracle layoffs: Techie becomes Uber driver after losing job in Bengaluru. <p>The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for postmortem and Yelahanka New Town police are awaiting the arrival of the parents of the deceased to further investigate the reason which led him to take this extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot and the police are verifying CCTV footage as a part of the investigation.</p><p>He was living in a room on the same floor along with his roomate Anish who had gone to his hometown in Hyderabad three days ago and Lakshya was alone when the incident occured, the police said.</p>