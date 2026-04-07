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BTech student from Jharkhand dies after jumping off 9th floor of hostel building in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Mishra, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:42 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideJharkhand

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