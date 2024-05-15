Home
BTech student jumps off 5th floor in Bengaluru

DHNS
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 20:47 IST
Bengaluru: A 21-year-old BTech student died after jumping from the fifth floor of PES University in southern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Karakala Rahul, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, was a sixth-semester computer science student at the private university located in Electronics City. He was found dead by fellow students around 10.30 am. Exams were going on at the university. The student apparently didn't take the exam on Tuesday, according to police sources.

CCTV footage reviewed by the police shows no foul play, a police officer close to the investigation said, adding that no death note has been found.

A senior police officer overseeing the case told DH that investigations were underway and declined to give details.

Police are waiting for the student's family to arrive in the city before registering a case, according to sources.

Published 14 May 2024, 20:47 IST
BengaluruSuicide

