BTech student's body found in lake in Bengaluru's Jigani, police suspect suicide

Bengaluru: The body of a 21-year-old BTech student was found in a lake in Jigani on Saturday. Police are treating it as a suicide case.

Police suspect that poor performance in a semester exam may have prompted the victim, Amrutesh Pandey, to take the extreme step. Pandey, originally from Bihar, was a third-year student at an engineering college on Mysuru Road. No death note has been found.

Pandey’s family moved to Jigani a few years ago. He stayed at a paying guest accommodation near his college and visited home often.