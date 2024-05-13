BTech student's body found in lake in Bengaluru's Jigani, police suspect suicide

Bengaluru: The body of a 21-year-old BTech student was found in a lake in Jigani on Saturday. Police are treating it as a suicide case.
Police suspect that poor performance in a semester exam may have prompted the victim, Amrutesh Pandey, to take the extreme step. Pandey, originally from Bihar, was a third-year student at an engineering college on Mysuru Road. No death note has been found.
Pandey’s family moved to Jigani a few years ago. He stayed at a paying guest accommodation near his college and visited home often.
On Friday, Pandey’s parents told him to concentrate on his studies. The same evening, he left home and allegedly killed himself. Initially, the parents didn’t read much into his disappearance. They presumed he was at a friend’s place, said a police officer close to the
investigation.
On Saturday, a passerby found Pandey’s body by the lake and called the police.
While the police suspect that it is a case of drowning, they are awaiting the post-mortem report.
Published 12 May 2024, 20:43 IST