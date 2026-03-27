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BTP imposes 3-day Marathahalli Bridge traffic ban for Metro work

The restrictions will be in effect from Friday to Sunday, during the late-night window of 12 am to 3 am.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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