<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced a three-day temporary ban on vehicular movement on the Marathahalli Bridge to facilitate Metro construction by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).</p>.<p>The restrictions will be in effect from Friday to Sunday, during the late-night window of 12 am to 3 am.</p>.<p>According to an advisory issued by the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, vehicles travelling in both directions — from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield and vice versa — will not be allowed on Marathahalli Bridge during these hours.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>From HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield: Vehicles should take Varthur Main Road, turn left at Doddanekkundi Junction, continue to Kartik Nagar Junction, and reach Outer Ring Road. From there, turn left, take a U-turn under the Doddanekkundi flyover, proceed via Alpine Eco Road to Anjaneya Junction, and continue along Kundalahalli Main Road and Graphite Road towards Whitefield/Varthur.</p>.<p><span class="bold">From Varthur/Whitefield towards HAL:</span> Commuters can travel via Varthur Main Road, turn right at Kundalahalli Junction, proceed along Kundalahalli Main Road to Anjaneya Junction, take a left onto Alpine Eco Road to Outer Ring Road, then turn right at Kartik Nagar Junction. Continue via Doddanekkundi Main Road to Doddanekkundi Junction, then turn right onto Varthur Main Road towards HAL.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Alternate option (Varthur/Whitefield to HAL): </span>Take Varthur Main Road to Vibgyor Junction, turn left onto Vibgyor School Road, continue via Balagere Main Road to Kadubeesanahalli Junction, then turn left onto Outer Ring Road. Proceed to Marathahalli Bridge Junction and turn left onto Varthur Main Road towards HAL.</p>