‘Build more libraries under Brand Bengaluru’

As Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeks suggestions for what he terms a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ program, the Karnataka State Library Association has appealed to the government to establish new public libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The overarching body of librarians has also proposed the transformation of libraries akin to parks.
In a letter directed to the authorities, Dr M Krishnamurthy, the association’s president, highlighted the pivotal role libraries play in promoting education, culture, and community engagement. He requested the government’s assistance in redefining libraries as cultural and learning hubs.
Among the requests presented by the association are the following: the establishment of city park libraries, the creation of children’s libraries in each corporation zone to nurture young minds, and the development of a city heritage library that employs augmented and virtual technology to bridge the gap between the past and present.