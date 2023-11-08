Bulldozers leave Jayanagar’s street market in tatters

Bengaluru: In the heart of Jayanagar 4th Block, where the air usually buzzes with the lively haggling of savvy shoppers and the colorful displays of street vendors, a somber mood has settled over the 9th and 10th main roads. These lanes, once a vibrant tapestry woven with the aspirations of numerous street vendors, found themselves wrapped in an unusual silence on Tuesday. The reason was not a lack of customers or festive cheer, but the presence of earth movers, which, under the orders of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were set to dismantle over 200 temporary shops that had become a staple of this bustling shopping hub. The roar of the machines echoed not just on the streets but in the hearts of many vendors, for whom this sudden upheaval meant an uncertain future and a struggle for their very livelihood.
In addition to the 9th and 10th main roads, JCBs also cleared shops, including fruit carts and pushcarts on the 27th cross road, 27th ‘A’ cross road, and 30th cross road, near the Jayanagar shopping complex. The BBMP engineers, supported by a contingent of policemen and marshals, allowed some time for the vendors to voluntarily clear the footpaths following announcements made via loudspeaker.
According to the engineers, street vendors are not permitted to occupy spaces designated for pedestrian use. Despite some vendors protesting, citing their possession of identity cards and vending licenses, the BBMP proceeded with the clearance, referencing orders from the High Court and a circular from BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
The streets surrounding the Jayanagar Shopping Complex, close to bus and Metro stations, are not only locally renowned but also draw shoppers from throughout the city. On weekends, the area becomes particularly congested, leaving hardly any room for pedestrians even on the roads. The vendors here offer a variety of goods, from clothing to affordable footwear and accessories.
Adrees, a street vendor, said he has been selling footwear on the 10th main of Jayanagar 4th Block for five years.
“We were not given prior notice. The BBMP told us to either remove the items or threatened that they would destroy them. What do they want to achieve by taking away our livelihoods? The same BBMP will allow buildings on rajakaluves and lakes?” he questioned.
A senior BBMP official explained that the clearance was prompted by pedestrian complaints of unsafe access to the bus stop. Notably, the drive commenced before the zonal joint commissioners of the BBMP had pinpointed an alternative site for the displaced vendors.
“We are in the process of identifying a new location for the street vendors,” the official said.
The BBMP on Tuesday demolished many stalls belonging to street vendors at Jayanagar 4th Block shopping complex area. (Right)Maimun Khatoon an artificial jewellery vendor was left to salvage her merchandise from the debris after the BBMP demolished her kiosk.
DH Photo/Pushkar V