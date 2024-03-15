Bullet shells strewn in front of jewellery shop; interiors smeared with blood

Bengaluru: The jewellery shop, where a four-member gang shot its owner and his assistant during a robbery attempt, is situated between a chain of similar commercial stores on the busy temple road in Devinagar, near Lottegollahalli, in northern Bengaluru.
Measuring 13 feetx13 feet, it is located on the ground floor of a two-storey building with a garage adjacent to it.
The shop's interiors were smeared all over with blood.
Antaram, 21, assistant to shop owner Hapuram, left his bloodied footprints inside while trying to get out.
Two bullet shells were seen in front of the shop, just a few metres away from where the pistol was dropped. A pair of slippers were interspersed between the blood stains.
According to one of Hapuram's neighbours, the family is originally from Rajasthan and had been running the shop for about 15 years. While their main business is selling gold and silver, they also deal with mortgaging gold. "Hapuram has been living in Bengaluru for more than two decades and has no enemies."
Police strongly believe that the gang attempted robbery. However, they haven’t ruled out other angles.
An FIR has been registered at the Kodigehalli police station under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon), and the Arms Act.
Mudasir, a mechanic in the garage next to the jewellery shop, told DH that as soon as the assailants escaped, people hailed an autorickshaw and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital. The Kodigehalli police arrived at the location soon after, followed by a canine squad and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:38 IST)