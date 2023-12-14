Bengaluru on Bumble: A look at the city's dating trends in 2024

Bengaluru: Modern dating has changed dramatically in recent years, influenced by the digital age and shifting societal norms. The introduction of dating apps revolutionized the way people connect, allowing for a large pool of potential partners and introducing the concept of swiping to find a match. Online profiles and algorithms try to make the process more efficient, but the paradox of choice and superficial judgments remain obstacles.
Bumble has recently launched its Global Dating Trends for the year 2024, highlighting various realms of how the current online dating world works and the possibilities one can explore further when it comes to online dating.
2024 is predicted to be the "year of self" for dating and relationships as more people turn inward to consider their values and desires, Bumble trends research showed.
Chart showing Bumble's2024 Global Dating Trends.
Credit: Special Arrangement
There is an air of optimism and clarity for the 'year of self' in 2024, according to Bumble's research, with more than half (59 per cent) of Indian women surveyed going into the new year with a clear view of what they want from their romantic lives.
According to the findings of Bumble's new research in India, Bengalureans are focusing on personal priorities, which is leading to a rejection of the constant pursuit of perfection and a greater emphasis on their mental health, emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities.
It’s encouraging to see daters in Bengaluru are throwing away the rulebook and taking charge of their dating journeys. We know that cultural conversations around misogyny, women’s rights, and social issues, that are intertwined with our dating lives, left many exhausted this year. This has impacted the way people want to date - people are feeling more empowered in their sense of self and seeking out people who value what’s important to them, whether it’s social causes, lifestyle choices or even their favourite sports. It’s exciting to see people are now increasingly looking inward, and want to show up as authentic versions of themselves. We predict that 2024 will bring in a year of the self, with single Indians feeling more empowered than ever to prioritise what they value and what they will not stand for, leading to a new clarity about what they want in their romantic lives.Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director of Bumble
She also spoke about how the latest trends in dating show that people, especially women, feel empowered and make their own choices; they prioritise themselves before anyone else, and taking good care of one’s mental health has become their topmost priority.
In today's dating landscape, individuals are placing a greater emphasis on self-reflection and personal priorities. This signifies a transformative phase where singles are eschewing the relentless pursuit of perfection, abandoning outdated timelines, and challenging the ‘jobification' of a relationship, Samaddar asserted.
There is not much of a difference when it comes to the love language and trends if we are to compare both generations. However, Millennials seem to have an ‘old school’ approach when it comes to finding the right match, whereas GenZ in particular are more vocal about their values, breaking away from traditional dating norms, and challenging outdated relationship timelines and expectations.Samarpita Samaddar to DH on latest dating trends and how Millenials and GenZ look upon them
Bumble’s dating trend ‘Betterment Burnout’ looking ahead to 2024, refers to how single Bengalureans are rebelling against the need for constant self-improvement. The trend shows a shift, as 83 per cent of Bengalureans are now resisting perpetual self-improvement.
The survey shows Bengalureans prefer a ‘slow life’ over hustle culture. In Bengaluru, 55 per cent of respondents prefer the 'slow life,' opting for self-acceptance and happiness, in the present, over the hustle culture.
Bumble's ‘Val-Core Dating’ trend picks up pace in Bengaluru
Val-Core Dating refers to the rise of people valuing engagement on issues that matter to them. Among Bengalureans surveyed, 63 per cent said they were more drawn to someone who actively participated in societal issues. Bengaluru's single population seeks out common interests and anticipates active participation from their partners in social causes.
Bumble's introduction of a female-centric online dating strategy has had a tremendous impact on the development of modern Indian dating. Bumble's feature that encourages women to initiate contact has challenged conventional gender norms and given women a platform to take charge of their dating lives. This change has not only given women more agency but also helped to create a dating culture that values equality and respect.