Bengaluru on Bumble: A look at the city's dating trends in 2024

Bengaluru: Modern dating has changed dramatically in recent years, influenced by the digital age and shifting societal norms. The introduction of dating apps revolutionized the way people connect, allowing for a large pool of potential partners and introducing the concept of swiping to find a match. Online profiles and algorithms try to make the process more efficient, but the paradox of choice and superficial judgments remain obstacles.

Bumble has recently launched its Global Dating Trends for the year 2024, highlighting various realms of how the current online dating world works and the possibilities one can explore further when it comes to online dating.

2024 is predicted to be the "year of self" for dating and relationships as more people turn inward to consider their values and desires, Bumble trends research showed.