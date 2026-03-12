Menu
Bumper harvests in market brings down fruit prices in Bengaluru

Watermelon, which was being sold at Rs 14 per kg a week ago by farmers, has come down to Rs 7 per kg.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 22:51 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 22:51 IST
