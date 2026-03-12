<p>Bengaluru: Fruit prices in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> have tumbled significantly due to bumper harvests and increased market supply. </p>.<p>Seasonal fruits like watermelons, muskmelons, and bananas have seen the biggest fall, said sources. Due to this, the farmers are staring at heavy losses, and many are struggling to recover cultivation costs.</p>.<p>Watermelon, which was being sold at Rs 14 per kg a week ago by farmers, has come down to Rs 7 per kg.</p>.Demand for watermelons surges in Mysuru as hot summer days lie ahead.<p>Devaraju, a farmer, told <em>DH</em>, "I grew watermelons expecting a decent return, but the rates have crashed to Rs 2 per kg for some varieties. Meanwhile, retailers in the city are selling them for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg."</p>.<p>Retailers at the KR market confirmed that banana prices have seen a significant dip.</p>.<p>"Banana prices are down by Rs 15 to 20 per kg compared to last month. The summer crop arrival is very high," said a fruit vendor.</p>.<p>The market data for the Binnypete APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) on March 10, 2026, showed a significant increase in the supply of several fruits compared to the same period in 2025.</p>.<p>Pineapple has seen the biggest increase. The supply has doubled from 326 quintals to 680 quintals, followed by pomegranate, which surged from 1,947 quintals to 3,115 quintals. Muskmelons and watermelons also saw an increase from 2,371 to 2,480 and 1,323 to 1,480 quintals.</p>.West Asia conflict hits fruit exports in Maharashtra; cargo stuck, supplies affected.<p>Traders at the APMC market attribute the price dip to a combination of high local yields and a stagnation in exports. "The supply is significantly higher this year as more farmers opted for fruit crops," said a local trader.</p>.<p>The ongoing war and rising geopolitical tensions have disrupted exports, added the trader. When the fruit meant for international markets does not move, it gets diverted to local markets like KR Market and Binny Mills, causing a glut in the local markets, he said.</p>.<p>However, APMC Secretary, Suma, clarified that the market primarily handles local consumption.</p>.<p>"We are not seeing direct exports of bananas or melons from this specific market to other countries. While some farmers might export directly from their fields, our current local supply is massive. Conversely, we continue to see steady imports of cold storage fruits like apples and kiwis."</p>