Burglary cases: Police arrest Nepali duo in Bengaluru, crack six pending cases

The arrest of two Nepali men resulted in the police cracking six cases related to burglary in northern Bengaluru, officials said on Monday.
Soladevanahalli police arrested 29-year-old Mohan BK alias Mohan Biswakarma and 38-year-old Gorak Kaloo Viswakaram in connection with burgling a house in Dasenahalli Cross in Hesaraghatta.
The complainant alleged that between July 16 and 17, when they were away, their house was broken into and gold, silver and cash were stolen. In the course of the probe, the Soladevanahalli police arrested the Nepali duo.
During questioning, the suspects provided details of the burglary, resulting in the police recovering 124.5 grams of gold ornaments, 3.192 kg of silver items, and Rs 2,020 cash. Police impounded a Honda Activa, and seized a metal rod and a screwdriver, which the duo used to break into their victims’ homes.
Cases in Mumbai, too
Police said that Biswakarma moved to Mumbai a few years ago and worked in a hotel. He was arrested in connection with five burglary cases and was jailed briefly.
Biswakarma later contacted Viswakaram and moved to Bengaluru with his help. He worked as a security guard. Earlier this year, Biswakarma spent time in jail in a burglary case under the Vidyaranyapura police station limits.
Viswakaram had moved to Bengaluru four years ago and worked as a security guard. “The duo wanted to earn money quickly and use it to fund their vices,” the Soladevanahalli police said in a statement.
With their arrest, the police have managed to crack a case in Peenya and five burglary cases in Soladevanahalli.