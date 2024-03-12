Burning cig butt ignites fire at BBMP dumping yard

A fire broke out in a BBMP waste dumping yard at Rajagopal Nagar in northern Bengaluru on Monday night. There were no casualties.
The fire started around 9:30 pm and quickly spread through the area. A passerby alerted the fire brigade, which pressed four fire tenders to douse the flames. Seventy per cent of the fire was doused by the firefighters by 10 pm.
Police suspect someone threw a lit cigarette into dry garbage, igniting the fire. Rajagopal Nagar police have filed a fire report.
(Published 11 March 2024, 22:11 IST)