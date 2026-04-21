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Burnt body of man found inside house in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli, cops suspect foul play

According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm and a cloth was found tied around his eyes during the inspection of the crime scene, raising a suspicion of foul play.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsbengaluru crime

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