Burnt body of man found inside house in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli, cops suspect foul play

<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old employee of a mobile network service provider was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the city's Byadarahalli area. </p><p>His body was discovered in a burnt state inside a house on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as one Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, who worked in a private firm.</p><p>According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm and a cloth was found tied around his eyes during the inspection of the crime scene, raising a suspicion of foul play.</p>.Bengaluru: 56-year-old man found dead in car near Electronic City; murder angle probed.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Kiran had gone to the house of a woman colleague, Prema, in Anjana Nagar on Magadi Road. Both were working in Bhasham Circle in Basaveshwaranagar.</p><p>Prema told the police that she was inside the washroom when the incident occurred. On noticing smoke, she claimed to have come out and found Kiran's charred body, following which she alerted neighbours, who, in turn, informed the fire and emergency services.</p><p>Fire officials said they received a call around 2.15 pm, after which personnel rushed to the spot with a fire tender and doused the flames. </p>.Man held for killing lover, burning body to destroy evidence in Bengaluru.<p>Prema and her family are renting the house on the second floor of the residential building, while the owner Chetan Kumar stays on the ground floor. Her family had gone out for a day and Kiran had come to pick her up as their company's new outlet had opened in Nelamangala.</p><p>Byadarahalli police have registered a case of suspicious death and are questioning Prema while continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.</p>