Burst of ignorance: Green crackers’ uptake fizzles out despite eco-innovations

With just a week left for Deepavali, many of the dealers are stocking up on crackers from across the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. Manufacturers and dealers working on the ground revealed to DH that the sale of illegal traditional crackers is rampant. “Before we stock up the crackers we have to check if the companies are approved by NEERI and all of them have the green cracker logo. However, many dealers buy crackers from Hosur since it is available at a cheaper price. Hosur is a hub of cracker mafia and none of the dealers who buy from there bother to check if the crackers meet the quality standards,” a cracker dealer from South Bengaluru said.