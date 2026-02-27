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Bus carrying convicted MLA Vinay Kulkarni catches fire; major disaster averted

Acting quickly, the escort team managed to stop the vehicle and evacuate all 17 convicts safely.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 19:45 IST
BengaluruCrime

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