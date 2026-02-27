<p>Bengaluru: A major mishap was averted on Wednesday when the bus transporting Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 16 other convicts to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail developed a technical snag, causing thick smoke to rise from the vehicle.</p><p>The incident occurred just after a Special Court for Elected Representatives convicted Kulkarni, the Dharwad Rural MLA, and 16 associates in connection with the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.</p><p>According to police sources, the bus was nearing the central prison when a suspected short circuit, reportedly compounded by a diesel leak led to a sudden ignition. Within moments, the interior of the vehicle was engulfed in dense smoke, causing panic among the passengers and the police escort team.</p>.Bengaluru: Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus catches fire near Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar; passengers escape unhurt.<p>Acting quickly, the escort team managed to stop the vehicle and evacuate all 17 convicts safely. "The situation was brought under control immediately. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries," a senior police officer stated.</p><p>Following the evacuation, the convicts were shifted to alternative vehicles, including police cars, and were escorted to the prison premises.</p>