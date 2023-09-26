Bus tracking app adds silver lining to BMTC fleet

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) celebrated its silver jubilee on Monday with the launch of a bus-tracking app and announcement of several employee-friendly measures.
The Bengaluru Transport Company was established as a private enterprise in 1940 with 98 vehicles. The Mysore government took it over in 1956 and renamed it the Bengaluru Transport Service (BTS).
When the BMTC was carved out of the KSRTC on August 15, 1997, it had 13,297 personnel and 2,098 buses that clocked 4.01 lakh km per day and earned a Rs 46.55 lakh.
Twenty-six years later, the BMTC has emerged as an urban transport behemoth with the largest fleet of air-conditioned buses. Its buses now run even to the city's outskirts such as Bidadi, Magadi, Doddaballapur, Anekal, Devanahalli, Nelamangala and Dobbspet.
The Namma BMTC app, whose beta version was launched on April 18, 2023, has now been launched officially. Five thousand buses can be tracked on the app in real time, according to the BMTC.
The corporation also launched a logo for the Nirbhaya Yojana and a seventh zone (northwest).
During the ceremony, the BMTC issued appointment letters to the dependents of its 10 deceased employees on compassionate grounds. Another 190 such letters will be issued in the next two days.
Further, the corporation presented silver medals to 50 drivers who achieved accident-free records. Another 1,156 silver medals will be presented on November 1. A canteen has also been opened at the Majestic bus stand for BMTC employees.
BMTC at a glance
Total staff: 28,894
No of buses: 6,466 (including 390 e-buses)
Daily ridership: 43.3 lakh
Daily revenue: Rs 6.15 crore