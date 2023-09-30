Businesses suffer, streets serene: A day of contrasts in Bengaluru

Government hospitals across the state remained open during the state bandh on Friday but with much lower footfalls than usual. At Bangalore Medical College complex, Victoria and Vani Vilas hospitals reported around 37 per cent reduction in OPD patient numbers compared to usual days. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported only 15 per cent fewer patients, whereas the PMSSY super speciality hospital reported a reduction of 50 per cent. In Bowing Hospital, only 552 patients reported in the OPD compared to around 1,500 patients on usual days. KC General in Malleswaram had only around 943 patients, around half the usual number. CV Raman hospital in Indiranagar had nearly 500 patients, close to the usual numbers.