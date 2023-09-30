Businesses suffer, streets serene: A day of contrasts in Bengaluru

The city gradually crawled back to normal late afternoon on Friday as the shutdown called by ‘Kannada Okkuta’ began to fizzle out. With police personnel deployed in key areas and across the city, the protesters were left with no choice but to stage their discontent over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at the Freedom Park.
The otherwise bustling KR Market and markets in Malleshwaram and Yeshwantpur wore a deserted look as many shops were shut. The majority of the vendors were the ones selling perishables like flowers or fruits and vegetables. “There were some customers till 7 am, especially those who had ordered the previous day,” a fruit vendor said.
A flower vendor said that due to the low footfall, they were selling at a lower rate.
Shops shut
In contrast to Tuesday’s shutdown in Bengaluru, the majority of the shops and hotels remained shut. Shops and business establishments in residential areas like Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Dollars Colony were closed for the better part of the day, while in some other areas, a few vendors functioned. Only essential services – hospitals, medical stores and ambulances – and government offices functioned. “Over 30,000 hotels, restaurants, bakeries, sweet stalls and ice cream shops were closed,” PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA), said.
Autos no show
Most of the autorickshaws remained off the roads as their respective unions extended their support to the bandh and services provided by Ola and Uber were largely inaccessible due to the support extended by Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association.
Hospitals - uninterrupted
Government hospitals across the state remained open during the state bandh on Friday but with much lower footfalls than usual. At Bangalore Medical College complex, Victoria and Vani Vilas hospitals reported around 37 per cent reduction in OPD patient numbers compared to usual days. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported only 15 per cent fewer patients, whereas the PMSSY super speciality hospital reported a reduction of 50 per cent. In Bowing Hospital, only 552 patients reported in the OPD compared to around 1,500 patients on usual days. KC General in Malleswaram had only around 943 patients, around half the usual number. CV Raman hospital in Indiranagar had nearly 500 patients, close to the usual numbers.
Health Commissioner D Randeep said that all hospitals functioned fully and that no case of staff shortage was reported.
Vatal Nagaraj in burqa
Why did Vatal Nagaraj choose to wear a burqa? Explaining the rationale behind it he told DH, “The colour of the burqa is similar to that of the robes worn by lawyers and judges which symbolises justice. When I give a protest call people expect ingenuity.”
Vatal said that he and supporters would hold a rally from Bengaluru to the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam on October 5. “Over 1000 vehicles would take part and they would pass through Ramanagara Channapatna Mandya and Mysuru,” he added.