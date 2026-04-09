<p>Bengaluru: A city-based businessman has alleged that he was duped in a large-scale fraud involving unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the total amount suspected to be around Rs 100 crore.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that in November 2024, the prime accused Nisha Kumari R approached the complainant BS Rajesh, Managing Director of Hill Green Herbals Private Limited, claiming to be associated with the NSE and offering a partnership along with allotment of unlisted shares.</p>.Mangaluru Police bust biggest ever investment fraud operation run from Nepal.<p>She later introduced Rajesh to several people and firms involved in unlisted securities trading, including Sathish Kumar, Director of Atum Capital Private Limited, and four others from private companies in Maharashtra, all named as accused in the FIR. Atum is based in Anna Nagar, Chennai. </p>.<p>In January 2025, Rajesh entered into a share purchase agreement with Atum Capital Private Limited to buy 1,000 NSE shares at Rs 1,600 each, amounting to Rs 16 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused assured him that the shares would be transferred within four to six months after obtaining regulatory approvals. Despite completing KYC formalities and being told that approvals were secured, the shares were neither transferred nor was the money refunded.</p>.<p>Rajesh further alleged that the group had mobilised nearly Rs 100 crore from multiple investors without delivering the promised shares.</p>.Rs 13.72 lakh lost in fake online trading and investment scheme.<p>Based on a complaint, High Grounds police have registered a case and asked the complainant to provide additional documents and transaction details.</p>.<p>The complainant also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case related to the fraud. Police have asked him to submit all relevant evidence to assist in the investigation, an officer said.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Rajesh, a Vasanthnagar resident, said: "All investments were through the company. We kept investing, so this was also done in the company's name."</p>.<p>He added that the entities involved, including Atum Capital, are existing and registered companies, but not listed on stock exchanges. "These are private financial companies dealing with investments. They are SEBI-registered, but not listed in the stock market," he said.</p>.<p>Rajesh said he had direct dealings with only two persons — Nisha Kumari, who is from Bengaluru, and Satish Kumar, who operates from Chennai.</p>.<p>"Since the matter has gone to the ED, we had to register a case to make our claim. We were repeatedly assured of returns, but did not receive anything," Rajesh added.</p>