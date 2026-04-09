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Businessman alleges Rs 100-crore NSE share fraud, Bengaluru police file FIR

The complainant alleged that the group had mobilised nearly Rs 100 crore from multiple investors without delivering the promised shares. He also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case related to the fraud.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:03 IST
Bengaluru newsFraudbengaluru crimeNSE

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