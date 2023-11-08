JOIN US
Businessman arrested for stealing gold from jeweller’s house

Last Updated 07 November 2023, 21:12 IST

Sampangiramanagar police have arrested a man who stole gold ornaments from a wholesale jeweller, police officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, Mohanlal, 37, operates a jewellers shop in Nagarathpete.

The complainant, Ramlal, was in business with Mohanlal. Ramlal alleged that on October 25, the suspect had visited him at home to discuss an earlier deal, where he had given Mohanlal 2,931 grams of gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 1.70 crore.

Ramlal said that when he was in the bathroom, Mohanlal stole 155 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 9.42 lakh that was kept in the living room. He also claimed that the suspect had hidden the 2,931 grams of gold ornaments given to him earlier.

Ramlal filed a police complaint at the Sampangiramanagar station.

Police arrested Mohanlal and recovered 1,399 grams of gold ornaments and gold nuggets worth Rs 84 lakh. He was booked under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house).  

(Published 07 November 2023, 21:12 IST)
BengaluruCrime

