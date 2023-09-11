Businessman breaks from rowdy friend’s captivity; 3 arrested in Bengaluru

Despite his protestations, the men forced him into the car and drove off. Kiran snatched Sandeep’s phone and switched it off. He then removed the SIM and threw it out. He asked Sandeep for Rs 50 lakh. Sandeep said he didn’t have the money and asked why he should give it to them even if he had it. Kiran twisted Sandeep’s hands and hit him on the face.