Businessman breaks from rowdy friend’s captivity; 3 arrested in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old businessman from southern Bengaluru broke free from the clutches of a gangster friend, who abducted him for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Police have arrested the gangster and his two accomplices.
Arun Kumar, a history-sheeter, needed money to fight the various criminal cases against him. He devised a plan to extort money from Sandeep Kumar, a businessman he has known for a long time.
Arun ganged up with three others — Kiran Kumar alias ‘Tsunami’, Somashekhar and Anil — to execute his plan.
Around 2:30 am on August 30, the men drove in a Toyota Innova to Sandeep’s residence in Ittamadu. Anil rang up Sandeep and called him downstairs. As Sandeep came out, Arun asked him to join them for dinner or tea.
Despite his protestations, the men forced him into the car and drove off. Kiran snatched Sandeep’s phone and switched it off. He then removed the SIM and threw it out. He asked Sandeep for Rs 50 lakh. Sandeep said he didn’t have the money and asked why he should give it to them even if he had it. Kiran twisted Sandeep’s hands and hit him on the face.
The gang lowered the demand to Rs 20 lakh and asked him to arrange the money. Meanwhile, the car moved towards Denkanikottai, Tamil Nadu, and reached a farmhouse in a remote village.
As Sandeep refused to accept the demand, Kiran became more violent. Arun joined him. He picked a cudgel and smashed it on his back. Kiran almost hit him on the head with a concrete block.
In the evening, Arun and Anil left to get food. Kiran and Somashekhar stayed put in the front seat of the car. Both of them fell asleep, giving Sandeep a golden opportunity to escape. With help of local villagers, he contacted his mother and sought help from a local police station.
On August 31, he lodged a complaint at the CK Achukattu police station in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the abductors fled to Mandya after Sandeep's escape and took refuge in a shelter. But the police got the better of them, and nabbed Arun, Kiran and Somashekhar. Anil, however, is still absconding.