<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) on Tuesday accused the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) of corruption and illegal practices, including unlawful collection of Beneficiary Capital Contribution Charges (BCCC) and irregular billing.</p>.<p>Party representatives said the BWSSB was collecting BCCC illegally despite a high court ruling.</p>.<p>Following the order that BCCC was illegal and should be refunded, the BWSSB filed an appeal in 2024 and secured a stay on the refund.</p>.<p>"Since 2024, the BWSSB has been dragging its feet on settling the issue and is yet to fill in the gaps in its appeal application. It is only using the appeal as a shield to continue to collect BCCC charges from the public," the party said in a statement.</p>.<p>The BWSSB has also served many residents demand notices for not regularising their temporary connection. These were issued as a lumpsum amount instead of being collected monthly along with bill payment, the party alleged.</p>.<p>Party representatives alleged that many BWSSB engineers were corrupt and recorded wrong readings after taking bribes, resulting in losses to the BWSSB.</p>.<p>"Many engineers have also awarded contracts to their family or friends. BWSSB engineers who should replace meters older than seven years free of cost are now charging the public,” the statement said.</p>.<p>Allegations of illegal levying of meter fixing fees have also surfaced.</p>