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BWSSB accused of unlawful practices, irregular billing

Party representatives said the BWSSB was collecting BCCC illegally despite a high court ruling.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSB

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