BWSSB bags international climate award

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has received the prestigious 'Climate Smart Utilities Award 2023' from the International Water Association (IWA).
The BWSSB won the award for the measures taken by the board to tackle climate change.
“This initiative seeks to recognise ambitious and innovative utilities in low- and middle-income countries that are leading the way towards a low carbon water and sanitation sector, embracing the shift needed to adapt to and mitigate climate change,” a statement by BWSSB said.
The global nominations were shortlisted by a panel of water industry experts, constituted by the High-Level International Committee of IWA.