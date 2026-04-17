<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board</a> (BWSSB) has been awarded with the internationally recognised ISO 50001:2018 certification.</p><p><br>BWSSB is the first water utility board in India to be awarded with the certification.</p><p><br>The certification was officially issued on April 14, 2026 by Bureau Veritas. </p><p><br>“The certificate formally recognizes the board's outstanding energy management systems. Specifically, this new certificate honours BWSSB for maintaining its massive bulk water supply pumping stations at an international standards across all three critical locations: TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni,” a statement by BWSSB said.</p><p><br>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> opined that BWSSB is setting a benchmark in the water supply sector.</p>.BWSSB to dispatch One Time Settlement notice with this month's water bill. <p>He said: “Securing the prestigious ISO 50001:2018 certification is a monumental achievement that reflects our government's unwavering commitment to building a world-class, sustainable water infrastructure for Bengaluru. By managing systems across these massive bulk water supply pumping stations, BWSSB is not only setting a remarkable national benchmark but also ensuring that we deliver highly efficient, reliable, and uninterrupted water services to millions of citizens. This milestone aggressively accelerates our broader vision of transforming Brand Bengaluru into a future-ready, climate-resilient global metropolis.”</p><p><br>BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V said that BWSSB is continuously upgrading its infrastructure to meet international standards.</p><p><br>"BWSSB is deeply committed to providing pure and safe drinking water to every household. We are continuously upgrading our technology to meet rigorous international standards,” he said.</p><p><br>In 2025, BWSSB became the first water board in India to receive the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its piped drinking water supply management system.</p>