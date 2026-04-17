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BWSSB becomes India's first water board to receive ISO 50001:2018 certification

The certification was officially issued on April 14, 2026 by Bureau Veritas.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSBcertification

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