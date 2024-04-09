BWSSB chairman directs officials to address water leakage issues in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bid to tackle water wastage, BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V on Monday directed the officials to promptly address water leakage issues and present a detailed report by Wednesday.

Manohar addressed a meeting convened to tackle concerns surrounding water leakage from the pipelines of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Officials acknowledged that they are aware of the challenges posed by the pipelines in the city.