BWSSB chairman directs officials to address water leakage issues in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bid to tackle water wastage, BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V on Monday directed the officials to promptly address water leakage issues and present a detailed report by Wednesday.
Manohar addressed a meeting convened to tackle concerns surrounding water leakage from the pipelines of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Officials acknowledged that they are aware of the challenges posed by the pipelines in the city.
"In certain areas, the proliferation of buildings has rendered it impractical to alter the current pipelines. In several locations, the pipelines have also aged to the extent that replacement works are imperative," they conveyed to the chairman.
The chairman responded by instructing officials to swiftly repair the damaged pipelines to minimise water loss. He also asked for a progress report by Wednesday.
"It is the BWSSB's priority to supply adequate water to consumers. The board is taking necessary measures in this regard. If any issues in any part of the city are reported to the BWSSB, they will be resolved at the earliest," he said.
(Published 08 April 2024, 21:35 IST)