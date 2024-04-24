BWSSB chief directs officials to desilt manholes before rains

Bengaluru: To ensure manholes do not overflow onto the roads during the monsoons, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V has asked officials to prevent the entry of rainwater into BWSSB sewage lines and to install pressure locking systems in manholes that are vulnerable to opening up.
“Some manholes cannot handle the pressure created during heavy rains and the caps open up due to pressure. To prevent this, such vulnerable manholes should be identified and fitted with a pressure locking system,” he said.
Manohar also urged people to refrain from opening the manhole lids during heavy rains since this could have serious consequences.
“During heavy rains, people tend to open the manhole lids assuming that this would ease the flow of rainwater. However, this is dangerous since these manholes might be completely covered by water and there are high chances that pedestrians and vehicles might fall into them,” he said.
BWSSB will also immediately take up the desilting and cleaning of sewage lines and manholes.
‘Don’t let rainwater into sewage lines’
BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V also directed the officials to identify regions where rainwater is being let into the sewage lines. “Rainwater should be let into the storm water drains. If this is let into sewage lines it causes problems” Manohar said. He directed the officials to identify regions and prepare a list of works to be taken to rectify this. “Action will be taken against those who are letting rainwater into sewage lines” he said.
Apply for regularisation by May 7. The BWSSB will also soon take up a survey to identify households which are letting out their sewage illegally into the BWSSB sewage lines and storm water drains. The board has given time till May 7 for these consumers to apply for regularisation. “Those who do not abide by this will have to face legal action” BWSSB said in a release.
(Published 24 April 2024, 01:32 IST)