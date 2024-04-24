BWSSB chief directs officials to desilt manholes before rains

BWSSB will also immediately take up the desilting and cleaning of sewage lines and manholes.

‘Don’t let rainwater into sewage lines’

BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V also directed the officials to identify regions where rainwater is being let into the sewage lines. “Rainwater should be let into the storm water drains. If this is let into sewage lines it causes problems” Manohar said. He directed the officials to identify regions and prepare a list of works to be taken to rectify this. “Action will be taken against those who are letting rainwater into sewage lines” he said.

Apply for regularisation by May 7. The BWSSB will also soon take up a survey to identify households which are letting out their sewage illegally into the BWSSB sewage lines and storm water drains. The board has given time till May 7 for these consumers to apply for regularisation. “Those who do not abide by this will have to face legal action” BWSSB said in a release.