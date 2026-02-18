<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has emerged as a global model for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into urban water management, said Ramprasat Manohar V.</p>.<p>Manohar, who was part of the panel discussion titled ‘From Models to the Masses: Deploying AI for Climate Resilience’ at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, said the utility has transitioned from a traditional service provider to a smart, data-driven organisation that leverages technology to ensure water security for millions.</p>.BWSSB prepared to tackle summer challenges in Bengaluru: Chairman.<p>“By deploying AI tools across our pumping stations and sewage treatment plants (STPs), we have optimised operations and achieved annual energy savings exceeding Rs 40 crore. This is not just a financial achievement, but also a significant environmental milestone, as we have drastically reduced our carbon footprint,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that the use of AI-enabled robotics has been a game-changer in reducing water leakage.</p>.<p>“We are now using advanced robotics to detect leakages and identify illegal connections with precision. This shift from reactive to predictive maintenance allows us to conserve precious water that was previously lost, ensuring it reaches the citizens who need it the most." </p>