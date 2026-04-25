<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">BWSSB</a> Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V has assured citizens that measures are in place to prevent water shortage this summer.</p>.<p>Manohar visited Banagiri and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar areas, which had experienced acute water shortage last summer, and sought feedback from local residents about the current situation.</p>.<p>"In case there are any complaints of water shortage, we are prepared to address the concerns swiftly," he said.</p>.'Prioritise drinking water': Karnataka govt to officials as shortage looms amid delayed monsoon warning.<p>Residents expressed satisfaction about the way the BWSSB had handled the situation. Mini water tanks and other measures had come to their rescue this summer, they said.</p>.<p>"There have been no disruptions or shortage of water supply. I have kept a close watch on the situation and have asked officials to respond swiftly to any complaints. With the help of the <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=water+supply+Deccan+herald&sca_esv=bb30fa950d57da1f&biw=1366&bih=599&sxsrf=ANbL-n55VoPzsJM44J1gkhye7OHokYIbtg%3A1777063231209&ei=P9XradK8DLCRseMPqrXg-A8&ved=0ahUKEwiS2I61rIeUAxWwSGwGHaoaGP8Q4dUDCBE&uact=5&oq=water+supply+Deccan+herald&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiGndhdGVyIHN1cHBseSBEZWNjYW4gaGVyYWxkMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIEMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogRIuBJQAFiGEXAAeAGQAQCYAYMCoAGiDaoBBjEuMTIuMbgBA8gBAPgBAZgCC6ACzwrCAg0QABiABBgNGLEDGIMBwgIHEAAYgAQYDcICDRAuGIAEGA0YxwEYrwHCAggQABgIGB4YDcICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIIEAAYiQUYogTCAgQQIRgKmAMAkgcEMC4xMaAHykyyBwQwLjExuAfPCsIHBzItMy43LjHIB3CACAE&sclient=gws-wiz-serp">Sanchari Cauvery initiative</a> and mini water tankers, we have been successful in keeping the situation under control," Manohar said.</p>