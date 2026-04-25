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BWSSB chief visits water-scarce areas in Bengaluru, assures no shortage this summer

Residents expressed satisfaction about the way the BWSSB had handled the situation.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBWSSBWater crisis

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