<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected Rs 12.15 crore from property owners, terming it a “positive response” to its newly launched One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.</p>.<p>In a press note, the BWSSB said it had identified 2.81 lakh eligible cases out of 3.73 lakh properties after scrutinising legacy records. It has since prepared 2.12 lakh customised notices to be issued to property owners.</p>.BWSSB set to launch AI-powered water management hub under Cauvery Stage V.<p>Through the OTS scheme, the BWSSB aims to recover Rs 471.56 crore in principal dues while offering an interest waiver of Rs 252.29 crore, board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said. He added that Rs 12.15 crore has already been collected from the first batch of 56,765 notices.</p>.<p>The scheme aims to resolve long-pending dues, ease financial stress on consumers, and strengthen the BWSSB’s financial position.</p>