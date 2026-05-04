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BWSSB collects Rs 12.15 crore under OTS scheme

BWSSB said it had identified 2.81 lakh eligible cases out of 3.73 lakh properties after scrutinising legacy records.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSBOTS

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