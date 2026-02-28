<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to analyse the city's groundwater data using Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p>.<p>Based on these insights, precautionary measures have been initiated across 65 wards, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar announced on Thursday.</p>.BWSSB begins summer preparedness plan, studies groundwater to prevent shortages.<p>In a statement, Manohar said this is the first time in the country that an AI-based framework has been developed to predict and manage potential water shortages.</p>.<p>An IISc-led team used AI to analyse real-time data gathered through (Internet of Things) IoT technology. This analysis identified a potential water scarcity in 65 wards across Bengaluru. With this predictive data, the BWSSB is prepared to tackle the situation.</p>.<p>Strict instructions have been issued to ensure borewells and RO plants across these 65 wards operate without disruptions.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Water misuse equal to heavy fines</span></p>.<p>Using drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing vehicles, gardening and cleaning courtyards will attract strict fines.</p>.<p>Use of treated water is mandatory for all building construction activities.</p>.<p>Properties in the 65 identified wards lacking water supply will be identified and provided with immediate connections. Apartment complexes within these wards will also receive fast-tracked water connections.</p>.<p>To recharge depleting groundwater, steps are being taken to fill lakes within these 65 wards using treated water.</p>.<p>Slums and highly populated zones facing water stress have been identified. The water board will install Sintex tanks and set up temporary water distribution centres in these localities. Water tankers will be deployed wherever strictly necessary.</p>