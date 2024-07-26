BWSSB phone-in today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a phone-in-programme with board chairman Ramprasat Manohar V on Friday between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.
Citizens can raise grievances related to water billing, overflowing manholes, meter reading, irregular water supply, and sanitary networks. They can dial 080-22945119 or 080-22229639 to participate in the programme.
The BWSSB has requested consumers to mention their RR number while raising their complaints.
Published 25 July 2024, 23:13 IST