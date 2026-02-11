<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is fully prepared to address any challenges that may arise during the summer, its Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“With summer approaching, the BWSSB has stepped up its preparedness to effectively manage water demand and address potential scarcity in specific pockets of the city,” he said.</p>.<p>Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess summer readiness, Manohar said the board has identified high-density areas and localities likely to face water stress.</p>.<p>“To mitigate this and ensure uninterrupted access to drinking water, the board will install mini water tanks in the identified areas,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru: Corporations to survey malls, large buildings for property tax discrepancies.<p>He directed officials to prioritise the deployment of the BWSSB’s own tankers and ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ mobile tankers, and to hire private tankers only if necessary.</p>.<p>Officials have also been instructed to conduct daily field visits. “Officers must visit their respective jurisdictions, assess the ground situation and ensure that water reaches the identified areas without fail,” he said.</p>