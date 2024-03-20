BWSSB prohibits use of Cauvery water and borewell water for rain dance and other celebrations during Holi

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for events like pool dance, rain dance, and such other activities during Holi celebrations in the city.

In an order passed by the BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, he noted that the city is facing a water crisis and the use of water for such recreational activities had to be stopped

"Owing to the poor rains, the ground water levels have plummeted, leaving many borewells dry. The board is trying hard to ensure drinking water is available to all the households. In such a situation, support from the public is crucial," the statement by BWSSB said.

The order also clearly stated that there is no ban on any cultural celebration, and the prohibitory order was only to prevent water waste during the crisis.