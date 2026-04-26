<p>Bengaluru: To promote rainwater harvesting (RWH), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board </a>(BWSSB) has proposed that the board will undertake the installation of RWH systems at consumers’ houses.</p>.<p>The move comes in the light of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of a deficit in the upcoming monsoon, which makes it important to increase groundwater levels and reduce dependence on surface water.</p>.<p>“With the objective of further accelerating the RWH campaign in the city, BWSSB itself has come forward to install state-of-the-art and innovative rainwater harvesting systems in the buildings of willing customers,” said Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB.</p>.<p>At present, consumers without an RWH system are being levied a penalty on their monthly bill. According to an estimate, close to Rs 3 crore is being collected in penalties every month from nearly 49,400 households that have failed to install such systems.</p>.BWSSB plans to use nanotech to purify water from STPs in Bengaluru.<p>Under this scheme, BWSSB will install the rainwater harvesting system in the buildings of willing customers, and the installation cost will be recovered in phases equivalent to the monthly penalty amount currently paid by the customers.</p>.<p>“Over time, this will not only save customers from the hassle of paying penalties but also significantly reduce their monthly water bills,” the BWSSB said in a statement. For customers who hesitate to install RWH due to space constraints, a new third-generation technology is being introduced that can be installed in very little space. This will significantly reduce the reliance on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery-river">Cauvery water</a> and groundwater, the statement noted.</p>.<p>The new technology is equipped with an SS316 mesh featuring an anti-choke weave, and the streamliner design inside the filter maximises the velocity of the incoming water. This innovative RWH system has already been implemented on a pilot basis at 75 locations.</p>.<p>Manohar said that detailed discussions regarding the implementation of the project will be held at the upcoming BWSSB board meeting and a final decision will then be taken.</p>