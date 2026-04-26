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BWSSB proposes installing RWH systems for consumers in Bengaluru

Move aims to reduce dependence on Cauvery and groundwater
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBWSSBKarntaka News

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