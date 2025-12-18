Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB restores water supply in 18 hours after complex repair

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V said technical teams fixed the leak in the scour valve of the 3,000-mm diameter transmission main.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 19:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 19:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruBWSSBWater supply

Follow us on :

Follow Us