<p>Bengaluru: Water supply to many city areas resumed on Thursday after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) completed an emergency repair on the Cauvery Stage V project in 18 hours.</p>.<p>BWSSB said its workers laboured nonstop to minimise inconvenience to the public.</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V said technical teams fixed the leak in the scour valve of the 3,000-mm diameter transmission main. The repair involved replacing a damaged gasket and broken nuts and bolts.</p>.Bengaluru: Robotic tech helps BWSSB avoid road digging at 38 locations.<p>During the shutdown, engineers also fixed a leak in the bypass of the 900-mm butterfly valve inside the 5th Stage pump house.</p>.<p>"The repairs have been completed successfully. Three pumps are running, and the water supply to Bengaluru has resumed. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public during this emergency maintenance work," Manohar said.</p>