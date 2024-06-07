BWSSB seeks international partnership

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started discussions with international organisations to establish collaborations on various water management issues.
On Thursday, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V participated in a webinar with representatives from United Nations Climate Change organisation and discussed how the board could collaborate with the organisation on implementation of modern technology in sewage treatment, use of bio CNG, and practice of better water management solutions.
The discussions were initiated based on the directions by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Published 07 June 2024, 00:36 IST