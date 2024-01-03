BWSSB seeks more Cauvery water for villages added to Bengaluru

After the government promised additional water for Bengaluru from river Cauvery, the BWSSB took up a Rs 5,500-crore project of providing large pipelines from the river basin to Bengaluru. The project is expected to be completed by March this year.

“We will be able to test run in the next three months. Barring the pumping station, rest of the work is almost done,” the chairman of BWSSB said.